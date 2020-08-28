Alice Nelson Westcott, Harriman

Ms. Alice Nelson Westcott, age 89, of Harriman passed away August 26, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Rockwood.  She was the last of 15 children to Noah & Catherine Roberts.  Alice had a green thumb and loved working in the yard.  She was proud of going back to school and making the dean’s list.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband: Charlie Nelson.

Son: David Nelson.

Daughter: Margaret West.

She is survived by her son: Gary Nelson.

Three daughters: Diane McCalister, Sherry & Micky Baxendale, and Angela Westcott.

10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

And many other family and friends.

Family and friends will meet for graveside services on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman.

