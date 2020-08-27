Steven Ray Collins, Harriman

Steven Ray Collins, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home.

He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, planting flowers and spoiling his grandchildren. He was graduate from the Class of 1981 from Harriman High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Wanda Collins

Survived by his daughter: Chelsey Cook (Dustin); stepmother: Bernice Collins; grandchildren: Grayson and Journey Cook; sister: Margaret Miller (Mike); several friends, cousins, and other family members.

The family will hold a graveside service at Roane Memorial Gardens on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Kennedy Ladd Foundation Inc. at https://www.kennedyladd.org/get_involved. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Collins Family.

