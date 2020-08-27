Daniel Wade Sampson, Harriman

Daniel Wade Sampson, age 60 of Harriman, passed away on August 24, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He loved fishing and hunting. Daniel will always be remembered as a man who spent his life working hard to provide for his family. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife of thirty years, Shannon Sampson; parents, Bill and Grace Sampson; brother, Michael Sampson; and sister, Zanna Howard.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by daughter, Amy Lynn Sampson of Clinton, TN; son, Justin Wade Sampson of Harriman, TN; grandchildren, Raelynn McBride, Dannah McBride and Madison McBride all of Clinton, TN; sister, Kathie Sampson of Harriman, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 1st from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with a memorial service to follow.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

