Clyde C. Smith Jr, Harriman

Clyde C. Smith Jr, age 68 of Harriman, passed away on Monday, August 24th, 2020 at the NHC in Farragut, TN. He was born on December 27th, 1951 in Columbia, Mississippi. He was a concrete truck driver for Harrison’s Concrete. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fishing, watching football, basketball, and NASCAR. He loved going to church and spending time with his church family at Harriman Church of God.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde C. Smith Sr & Margaret Ann McDonald Smith; Grandmother: Annabelle Loise Fortenberry; Sister: Robin Crawley; and son: Jarrod Smith.

He is survived by:

Wife: Carolyn Smith of Harriman, TN

Sons: Jason Smith of Mississippi

Jamie Smith of Mississippi

Joshua Smith of Mississippi

Step son: Travis Treadway (Ashley) of Kingston, TN

9 Grandchildren

Sisters: Margaret Elaine Lutz of New Mexico

Clara Cobb Mississippi

Debbie Cooper of Mississippi

Brother: Charles Spears of Mississippi

Several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members

And his beloved dog: Annabelle

Family and friends will meet at Evans Mortuary at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 for a memorial service with Bro. Ottis Ball and Bro. Jeff Blackburn officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Clyde C. Smith Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

