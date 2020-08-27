Kenneth D. Hensley, Jr, LaFollette

Kenneth D. Hensley, Jr., age 55 of LaFollette, TN, passed away on August 25, 2020 at North Knoxville Medical Center. He was a loving husband, father and pee-paw.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hensley, Sr. and step-mother, Geraldine Hensley.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Brenda Hensley; son, Kenneth Wayne Hensley; daughters, Tiffany Nicole Cooper (Michael Pruitt) and Anna Renee Cooper; brothers, David Hensley and Clifton Hensley; sister, Michelle Collins; grandchildren, Bently, Bryson, Ayden, Isaiah and Peyton; best friends, Lee Brock, James Price, Greg Handy and Stan Siler; the entire crew at Volunteer Paving and Concrete; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 29th from 4:00-6:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

