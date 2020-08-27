Single Vehicle Accident in Cumberland County by Clinton Driver

A single vehicle accident in Cumberland County just before 3 a.m. this morning left seven injured. Troopers say a 2000 Toyota Sienna driven by 48-year-old Dorthy J. Clark of Clinton, Tennessee was traveling east at the 320 mile marker when she lost control, went into a ditch and embankment and overturned. Clark was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment and later released. She was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the child restraint law. Six passengers in the car included:

25-year-old Brittney J. Collier of Knoxville – taken by ambulance to U.T. Medical Center.

67-year-old Mary Maples of Knoxville – flown by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center in “very critical condition”

6-year-old female – taken by ambulance to U.T. Medical Center in stable condition.

2, 7 and a 5-year-old male – treated at Cumberland Medical Center.

