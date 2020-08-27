Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin – Jack Mitchell Publisher

The November absentee ballot application deadline is October 27. To request or apply for a ballot, call 865-457-6238, or go online to www.acelect.com and email the completed application to [email protected]

You must request a ballot again even if you voted absentee in the August election.

Eligibility requirements for absentee ballots in Anderson County are as follows:

• Voters are registered in Anderson County and are 60+

• Voters who are hospitalized, ill, or physically disabled

• Voters who are out of county on Election Day (must provide out of county address)

• Voters or their spouses who are enrolled in an accredited college or university outside of the county

Make sure your signature on your ballot and voter registration card match. It’s also a good idea to call the election office to verify your ballot was received/accepted.

Side note: Anyone interested in working the polls on Election Day can apply at pollworkers.govotetn.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

