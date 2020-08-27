Oliver Springs to travel to William Blount Friday

With the sudden cancellation of their week 2 game against Kingston due to a 2-week shutdown by the Kingston football program, Oliver Springs was able to pick-up William Blount to make-up for the lost game.

Coach Larry Green told us, “My seniors have worked too hard for me not to give them every opportunity to play. Who knows when this season will end”.

The Bobcats will play at 7:30pm on Friday at William Blount High School.

Remaining Bobcat Schedule:

9/4 Rockwood on Rivalry Thursday

9/11 at Northview Academy

9/18 Greenback (OEB Law Game of the Week)

9/25 Open

10/2 at Harriman

10/9 Sunbright

10/16 Oakdale

10/23 at Coalfield (OEB Game of the Week)

10/30 at Midway (OEB Game of the Week)

