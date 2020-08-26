THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL OFFERS REWARD FOR INFORMATION IN VANDALISM OF EDWARD CARMACK STATUE

Brad Jones 4 hours ago News Leave a comment 55 Views

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) seeks the public’s assistance to identify individuals related to the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue atop of the state Capitol Motlow Tunnel entrance, on May 30, 2020. During the protest, approximately three individuals can be seen toppling the statue. 

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender(s).

If you have any information that will aid investigators in identifying the individual(s) involved with the vandalism of the Edward Carmack Statue, please contact the THP Criminal Investigations Division at 615-251-5185 with attention to Sgt. Andrew Naylor.  

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

State announces Emergency Broadband grants

Great news for those underserved internet access communities in Roane County, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: