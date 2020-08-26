Breaking News: Roane County High School Football will not Play next 2 weeks

Brad Jones 6 hours ago

According to Kingston Athletic Director, Bruce Robinette, the football team will be following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the next 14 days. Under recommendation of the health department, all football operations will be suspended for the next two weeks, including games with Oliver Springs and Austin-East.

The TSSAA says that if a team can’t play that it will be scored as a win for the team that can, and no-contest for the team that can’t. So it does not go down as a loss for the Yellow Jackets.

