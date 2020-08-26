David Lynn Sherrill, Rhea County

Mr. David Lynn Sherrill, age 56, a resident of Rhea County, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Rhea Medical Center, Dayton, Tennessee. He was born September 6, 1963 in Dayton, Tennessee. David was employed clearing powerlines for the Tennessee Valley Authority and was a member of the Church of Niota, Niota, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Helen Sherrill.

Survivors include: Daughter:Brittany Sherrill of Rhea County, TN Son:Josh Congioloso of Rhea County, TN 2 Grandchildren:Layla and Elijah Brother:Randy Sherrill & wife, Stephanie of Rhea County, TN Sisters:Wanda Williams & husband, James of Rhea County, TN Linda Tanner & husband, Eddie of Crossville, TN Brenda Harris of Rhea County, TN And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. (10:00 a.m. C.D.T.) in the Dunn Cemetery, Pikeville (Luminary), Tennessee for graveside services and interment with Pastor Phillip Averrette officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. David Lynn Sherrill.

