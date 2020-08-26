Single Vehicle Accident Monday leaves one Injured

A vehicle accident in Roane County Monday left one injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said in their report, released this morning, a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by 26-year-old James L. Pelham, Jr. of Harriman left the road at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Sugar Grove Valley Road and went up an embankment. The automobile rolled over multiple times ejecting Pelham then came to rest against a tree. Pelham was flown by LifeStar to U.T. Medical Center for treatment of injuries. He was charged with driving on a suspended license, driving without a seatbelt on, no insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. A passenger, 40-year-old Frankie A. Fidler of Kingston, was not hurt in the crash.
Tags Roane County Skyline Drive Sugar Grove Valley vehicle
About Brad Jones
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
