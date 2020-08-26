State announces Emergency Broadband grants

Great news for those underserved internet access communities in Roane County, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group recently announced $61 million will be awarded in Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund grants to improve access to broadband internet across the state. The grants are funded through the State’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allotment from the federal government and distributed through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Locally, six major grants totaling more than $4.1 million combined have been awarded in Roane, Rhea and Campbell Counties to expand broadband services. The grants will result in expansion of services to over 1,321 homes or businesses in these counties.

Those grant recipients include Comcast Campbell County, which will receive approximately $220,000 to provide service for 146 new homes, and Comcast Roane County, which has been awarded approximately $868,000 grant to expand service into 391 new homes. Other recipients include Volunteer Energy Cooperative in Ten Mile and South Roane County, which is receiving approximately $2.88 million to extend broadband to 661 new homes and

businesses. Three entities in Rhea County received a total of $140,000 in grant funding to bring broadband to 124 new location.

“This $61 million investment in additional broadband grants, in conjunction with the $60 million the General Assembly has already appropriated, will continue to increase access to high speed internet services across Tennessee. Our families, schools, businesses, and health

care communities will benefit from this enhanced broadband infrastructure,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “I appreciate Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally, our Accountability Group members and the General Assembly for their ongoing efforts to help strengthen Tennessee’s infrastructure; we will continue working together to identify and create solutions that address both our immediate and our emerging, long-term needs.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

