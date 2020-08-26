UPDATE on Inmate Death in Roane County

UPDATE (4:54PM): We now have confirmation and a bit more on the story we first brought you on Monday’s news concerning an person in custody of the Harriman Police Department, who was unresponsive upon arrival in the parking lot of the Roane County Jail Monday Morning. That individual was transported to the hospital were he was pronounced dead, this according to 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson and Harriman Police Chief Barron Tapp. We received this information from both via text message. The man is identified as 30 year old Cameron Merrell from McMinn County. Merrell was arrested early Monday morning around 7:30 at the Food City Gas ‘n Go in Harriman, after it was determined he was intoxicated. He was then takin to the jail to be charged. When the officer arrived at the jail parking lot and before he was taken inside, he was found Merrell to be unresponsive. The investigation is continuing by The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and more will be released as that information is available by the TBI, according to The District Attorney General.

EARLIER TODAY’S UPDATE

Prior Story

