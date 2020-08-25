COVID-19 positive and presumed positive cases reported on Roane State campus

Between Monday, August 24, and Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Roane State Community College received at least two reports of COVID-19 positive test results with multiple other tests still pending. The reported cases are all among students on the Roane County campus. The college is assuming the pending tests are positive out of an abundance of caution.

Classrooms were visited by these students as recently as Monday, August 24, and will be thoroughly cleaned prior to reopening. No building closures will be required. The affected students are following CDC guidelines for quarantine and/or isolation.

Roane State has taken appropriate action to ensure the campus community is aware of this information. These actions include notifying all students, faculty and staff by email and directly contacting those who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive or are awaiting test results.

The college has put a number of safety precautions in place due to the pandemic, including face coverings, wellness screenings, physical distancing and assigned seating in classes, in order to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Additional precautions will be taken as needed as we continue to monitor updated guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health, our local health departments and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Additional information about Roane State’s response to the pandemic is available online at roanestate.edu/coronavirus. Members of the campus community are encouraged to frequently check their RSCC email and the college website for important updates. Questions can also be sent via email to [email protected].

