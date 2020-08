OAK RIDGE, Tenn.– During the period September 8-18, 2020, the U. S. Department of Energy will be conducting repair work on Bull Bluff Road in Oak Ridge which will require closure of the road. Please note that vehicle access to Clark Center Park will not be possible during this time.

We appreciate your understanding and support of the Department’s efforts to maintain the safety and integrity of its roadways.

