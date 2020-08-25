Conservation Board looking to fill vacancy; apply by noon, Sept. 11th

CLINTON – Applications are being accepted to fill a vacancy on the Anderson County Conservation Board.

The Conservation Board oversees operations of the county parks. Members are appointed by the County Mayor and confirmed by County Commission, and members (who must be Anderson County residents) serve five-year, staggered terms.

Anyone interested in being considered to serve on the Conservation Board must complete an application and submit to the Anderson County Mayor’s Office by noon on Friday, September 11, 2020. Applications may be sent via e-mail at [email protected].

The vacancy is to fill a vacancy for a term expiring 12/2020. To obtain an application, you may visit the county website at: www.anderson-county.com (Look under “News” on the right-hand side of the homepage) or e-mail [email protected] for a copy of the application.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

