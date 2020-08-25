Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Update from Roane County Executive, Ron Woody

Today is Tuesday, August 25th and this is a Tuesday morning update. I’ll be reporting Covid-19 numbers as of Monday, August 24th.

We’ve got some good news again. Yesterday, we reported only one (1) positive case. The last time we had only one (1) was July 11th, some 44 days ago. July 6th was the last time we did not report a positive.

I mentioned last week that we were hoping and praying a trend was starting to develop. As of now, only two (2) of the last 14 days, have we had double digit positives, and those two (2) days were 14 each. So, 12 out of 14 days were single digit positives.

Our recovered exceeds the active cases by double. The recovered is 403 and the active cases is 182. This trend started August 11th.

We have no new hospitalizations which remains at 18. Thus we have had only 18 since the beginning of keeping statistics of the virus on March 1st.

We have no new deaths and that remains at two (2).

Now, 25% of the Roane County population has been tested which is 13,491.

As a point of reference, positives as a percentage of tests are as follows:

August average is 6.55%. Our 14-day average is 7.29%, with a 10-day average of 7.1%, and a five (5) day average of 5.6%.

Here’s some other statistics. We have 17 school aged children within a 14-day window, testing positive. A total of 72 school aged children have tested positive.

As of yesterday, the positives reported around the region were:

 Anderson- 3

 Loudon- 5

 Morgan- 2

 Rhea- 3

 Meigs-0

 McMinn- 3

 Cumberland- 3

 Knox-57

Those continuous counties were all single digits except Knox County. Knox County tested 500 plus, thus almost 10% tested positive.

Those are the numbers around the region. Whatever we are doing in Roane County, let’s continue to do it.

Schools have been in session for a few days now, and I know they are sanitizing and the children are wearing a mask. They are doing a lot of things in our education environment to protect our students and faculty.

Let’s continue to social distance when possible, wear our mask in public, and let’s stay safe.

We will probably update again by the end of the week. Thanks for tuning in again and hopefully we’ve got some trends going in the right direction.

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

