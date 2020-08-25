Roane State observing September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Brad Jones 11 hours ago News Leave a comment 60 Views

Roane State President Chris Whaley will sign a proclamation Tuesday, August 25, designating September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in observance of the 20th anniversary of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. in the atrium of the Coffey-McNally Building on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus. Sarah Walsh, East Tennessee regional director of the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN), is expected to speak.

Walsh will also be available to talk with students, staff and college faculty members and distribute information about the network’s mission, said Dr. Lisa Steffensen, Roane State’s dean of students.

“I think it’s so important for people to be aware that anyone can help someone in crisis by knowing the appropriate local resources,” Steffensen said.

Steffensen and a member of Roane State’s Counseling Services Office are completing training so that they can offer what’s known as “Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention” to staff and faculty on all campuses. QPR is listed on the National Registry of Evidence-based Practices and Policies and is promoted by the TSPN. Additionally, it is appropriate for students, staff and faculty due to its non-clinical nature. The trainings will occur via Zoom during the fall semester.

As part of the effort, large decals providing information about local resources will also be affixed to high-traffic walkways on the college’s Oak Ridge, Roane County and Cumberland County campuses. The decals feature both the crisis phone number and the crisis text line.

The proclamation states that on average, 97 persons commit suicide each month in Tennessee and that suicide “is one of the most disruptive and tragic events a family and a community can experience.”

The proclamation event coincides with the Oak Ridge Campus’s “Welcome Back Week,” a longstanding tradition to greet new and returning students at the start of the fall semester.

For more information and resources, visit www.tspn.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oliver Springs Town Council approves tentatively the purchase of a fire truck

Justin Bailey, Oliver Springs Fire Chief Oliver Springs may have a new fire apparatus soon. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: