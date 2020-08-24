Sam Hall, Sweetwater

Obituaries

Sam Hall, age 59, of Sweetwater, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Sweetwater Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Mae Hall, several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his wife: Charlotte Hall, sons and daughters-in-law: Jessie and Misty hall, James and Trena Hall, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. sister and brother-in-law: Betty and Mike Goodman, all of Sweetwater. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date.

Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. 

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

