CCSO executes warrant on Davis Chapel Road

On Friday, deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of 30-year-old Aaron Crowley on Davis Chapel Road in LaFollette.

In a press release, the CCSO says that complaints from neighbors brought attention to suspicious activity at the home, and that the warrant was obtained after investigators allegedly purchased Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics—believed to be heroin and meth, respectively—at the house.

During the search, a K-9 located what is believed to be meth inside the house, and investigators reported finding and seizing drug paraphernalia along with an undisclosed amount of cash and items allegedly purchased using proceeds from drug sales. Crowley was arrested at the scene and charged with the manufacture, sale or delivery of Schedule II narcotics, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to appear in court on September 30th. In the press release, Campbell County Sheriff Goins reminded the community of the Office’ Drug Tip Line which can be reached by calling 423 -566-DRUG (3784). This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

