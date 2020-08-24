Robert Hayes Raby, Clinton

Robert Hayes Raby, age 93 of Clinton, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord with his daughter by his side on August 21, 2020 at Diversacare of Oak Ridge.

Mr. Raby was born on October 20, 1926 to his late parents Elmer and Dora Raby. He was a veteran pf WWII serving in the United States Army. He was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church where he served as a dedicated deacon doing service for the Lord. Mr. Raby was a 32nd degree mason and a member of Alpha Lodge #376 in Clinton for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing. He will always be remembered for his heart of gold and was always and willing to help anyone in need.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Hazel Braden Raby; daughter, Judy Williams; granddaughter, Tracy Brewer; stepmom, Maggie; brothers, CB Raby, Boyd Raby and Clyde Raby; sisters, Burnett Nichols and Florence Hendren.

He is survived and will be greatly missed by his daughter, Rebecca Andrews and her husband Bill of Clinton, TN; grandsons, Phillip Andrews and his wife Krystal of Knoxville, TN, John Andrews and his wife Heather of Knoxville, TN, and Robert Andrews and South Carolina; granddaughter, Samantha Williams of Oak Ridge, TN; sister-in-law, Claudia Braden of Lewisburg, TN; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Andrews, Olivia Andrews, Braden Andrews, Chloe Brewer, Loki Brewer and Jessamyn Duncan; 3 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 26th from 5:00-7:00pm in the chapel at Jones Mortuary with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends will gather at Sunset Cemetery on Thursday, August 27th at 11:00am for interment with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his memory to Poplar Creek Baptist Church 490 Marlow Circle Clinton, TN 37716.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

