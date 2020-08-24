Charles Gallaher, Kingston

Charles Gallaher, age 87, of Kingston, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home on Gallaher Road, Kingston. He was born August 8, 1933 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County.  Charles was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.  He loved his church family and after becoming unable to attend, he would have singing and Bible reading at his home.  Charles retired from Boeing after over 20 years of service as a Tool & Die Tech.  He enjoyed selling cars and watching old western movies as well as Wheel of Fortune.  Preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Wyrick Gallaher; daughter, Linda Poland; son, Charles Gallaher, Jr.; grandson, Kevin Brummitt; and parents, John & Iris Smith Gallaher; 

SURVIVORS

Children                   Kay Lichtenwalter of Knoxville

                                 Janie Giles & husband, Morgan of Kingston

                                 Velma Jones of Harriman

                                  Larry Gallaher of Kingston

Grandchildren           Christina Thornton of Knoxville

                                  Justin Giles of Kingston

                                  Kurt Giles of Kingston

                                  Heather Hamilton of Jacksonville, FL

                                  Samantha Wright of Harriman

                                  Emily McNelley of Kingston

                                   Brooke Sands of Harriman

                                   Matthew Langley of Texas

                                   Tonya Abbott of Kingston

Great-grandchildren         Kylie, Hadley, Emma, Addie, Rylee, Josh, Tyler

Sister                         Vida Russell of Kingston

Special Friend           April Hart of Maryville

A host of extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating.  Interment will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

