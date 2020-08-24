Loni Voyles, Harriman

Ms. Loni Voyles, age 40 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. Loni was a talented multi-sport athlete in high school and was an avid sports fan. She loved her children beyond words.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Jackie Voyles. And her grandparents: Tex and Mary Alexander, Dallas Voyles, and Shirley Smith.

She is survived by her children: Kaci Arrowood, Nathan Arrowood, Theresa Goldberg, Kaley Dishman, and EJ Dishman. Her father and stepmother: Greg and Benita Voyles. Her brother and sister-in-law: JR and Jessica Voyles. Her companion: Josh Dishman. Uncles and aunts: Terry Voyles, Dale and Ann Alexander, Cindy Cook, Gail Galbreathe, and Billi Jo Freels. Her nephew and niece: Riley and Emily Voyles. And cousins: Andy and Courtney Voyles, Chris and Natalie Alexander, Brandon Alexander, Tim Cook, Samantha Manis, Josh Voyles, Taylor Voyles, and Morgan Voyles.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tommy Kilby officiating. Graveside services will be at 5:30 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the Emory Heights Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Voyles family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

