Breaking News: Inmate dies while in custody

Dudley Evans 5 hours ago

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton says a Caucasian male brought to the jail by Harriman police this morning was unresponsive upon arrival. The male was immediately taken to Roane Medical Center where he was declared deceased. Sheriff Stockton said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. This is a breaking news story and more information, including the name of the deceased, will be released at a later time.

