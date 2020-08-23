Coalfield School has positive COVID-19 case

Morgan County Schools sent out a notice tonight that Coalfield Middle School had a positive case of COVID-19. Coalfield school is a K-12 school.

Here is the notice that was sent via email and phone messages.

“Good Evening Coalfield School Family,

This message is to share with our school community that we were informed this weekend of a middle school student who tested positive for COVID-19 and was present at Coalfield School while potentially infectious. We would like to assure you that under direction of the TN Dept. of Health, the school administration has conducted a thorough investigation on who may have been in close contact (within six feet for at least 10 minutes) with that individual. All who have been identified as a close contact have been notified and instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days from their last contact with that individual. If you have not received a personal call from a school official, your child was not in close contact with the positive COVID-19 case. As we learn of any new positive cases that affect our school family, we will be sure to communicate this in a timely manner. We appreciate your support in helping our school keep students safe and healthy.”

This is a reminder that you never know who may or may not be carrying the virus, so face coverings while in close contact with individuals is recommended. Many of our sporting events over the weekend had students and adults not wearing face coverings as recommended by the TSSAA. Wearing masks may not be comfortable when it’s warm, but may be the only way we can guarantee that sports and school will continue this fall.

