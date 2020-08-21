Josephine James Dickey, Little Emory

Josephine James Dickey, 87, of the Little Emory community in Roane County, died Thursday morning, Aug. 20, 2020, on the 27th anniversary of her husbands death and what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary, with her daughters at her side.

She was born Sept. 3, 1932, to the late Sheb (SW) and Bobby Morgan James.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul H. Dickey; granddaughter Paula D. Lassiter; sisters Billy Ann Collins and Imogene Lingerfelt and brothers SW James Jr. and Red James.

Survivors include daughters Kay (Ken) Antunes of Knoxville; Judy “Shorty” Lassiter (Bernard “Boyd” Smalley) of Springfield, Kentucky; sister Glena (Garland) Mullins of Harriman; grandsons Joshua B. Lassiter of Tamuning, Guam; Drew (Cassie) Antunes of Knoxville; Shea (Mary Beth) Antunes of Spring Hill, Tennessee and granddaughter Pokey Mullins (Bettina Tucker) of Harriman. Surviving great-grandchildren are Nathaniel, Gregory, Bette and Gwen Antunes and Zola and Paizley Tucker. Sister-in-law Melba James of Cleveland, Tennessee, also survives.

A private family service will take place after cremation.

Fraker Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

