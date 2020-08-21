Paul Edward Cisson, Harriman

Mr. Paul Edward Cisson, age 59 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 2nd, 1961 in Rockwood, TN. He spent several years working as a nurse. He was of the Pentecostal Faith. He was loved and respected by many.

He is preceded in death by his Father: Paul Ed Cisson, and his grandmother: Hattie Mae Cisson; Brothers: Jim Cisson & Ronnie Cisson.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Stephanie Denise Cisson

Son: Jonny Paul Cisson of Verbena, AL

Mother of his children: Linda Edwards

Many nieces, nephews, and family members in Ohio that will miss him.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Paul Edward Cisson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

