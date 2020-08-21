Paul Edward Cisson, Harriman

News Department 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 87 Views

Mr. Paul Edward Cisson, age 59 of Harriman, TN, passed away on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 2nd, 1961 in Rockwood, TN. He spent several years working as a nurse. He was of the Pentecostal Faith. He was loved and respected by many.

He is preceded in death by his Father: Paul Ed Cisson, and his grandmother: Hattie Mae Cisson; Brothers: Jim Cisson & Ronnie Cisson.

He is survived by:

Daughter:                      Stephanie Denise Cisson

Son:                                 Jonny Paul Cisson of Verbena, AL

Mother of his children: Linda Edwards

Many nieces, nephews, and family members in Ohio that will miss him.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. 

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Paul Edward Cisson.

About News Department

Check Also

Judy Carson, Harriman, originally of Oak Ridge

Judy Ann Halsey Carson left this earth suddenly on August 20, 2020. She was 65 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: