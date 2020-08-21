Harvey Knight, Oakdale

Mr. Harvey Knight, 68, of Oakdale passed away August 20, 2020 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank & Mary Knight.
Brothers: Jim Knight and David Knight.
He is survived by his wife: Nora Francene Knight.
Two daughters & son-in-law: Valarie & James Day and Denice Cantrell.
Brothers and sisters: Larry Knight, Lee Knight, Joe Knight, Charles Knight, Wayne Knight, Jessie Knight, Martha Williams, Mary Ellen Newport, Faye Jackson, Allen Knight, and Bobby Knight.
Four grandchildren: Amber Knight, Jacob Day, Larry Day, and Colby Beach.
Five great grandchildren.
And many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday August 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.
