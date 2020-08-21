Ronnie David Rhea, Lake City

Ronnie David Rhea, age 74 of Cocoa, FL, and Lake City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at  the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. Ronnie was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Detroit, MI. He was born May 29, 1946 in Lake City, TN, to the late Alvin and Bessie Rhea. Ronnie enjoyed woodworking, restoring old cars especially ’57 Chevys.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers:  Gene, Eddie, and Jimmy, sisters:  Lucille and Betty.

Survivors:


Wife                                        Janice Moore Rhea of Lake City, TN

Sons                                       Robert “Robbie” and Jennifer Rhea of Grand Blanc, MI

Daughters                               Barbara “Barbie” and Brian Preston of Burton, MI

Stepchildren                           Taunya Garrett of Lake City, TN

                                               Derrick and Tiffany Gray of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren                        Courtney, Chad, Austin, Adam

Step Grandchildren                Kameron, Hunter, Jeremy         

Special Friends                      Patricia Badman, Mike and Vickie Foust,           

                                              Chip and Miranda Ghent, Robert Nichols

And a host of family and friends that will mourn his passing.

Visitation:  5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Graveside Service: Family and Friends will meet at 12:15pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

