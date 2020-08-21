Ronnie David Rhea, Lake City

Ronnie David Rhea, age 74 of Cocoa, FL, and Lake City, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. Ronnie was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Detroit, MI. He was born May 29, 1946 in Lake City, TN, to the late Alvin and Bessie Rhea. Ronnie enjoyed woodworking, restoring old cars especially ’57 Chevys.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers: Gene, Eddie, and Jimmy, sisters: Lucille and Betty.

Survivors:



Wife Janice Moore Rhea of Lake City, TN

Sons Robert “Robbie” and Jennifer Rhea of Grand Blanc, MI

Daughters Barbara “Barbie” and Brian Preston of Burton, MI

Stepchildren Taunya Garrett of Lake City, TN

Derrick and Tiffany Gray of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren Courtney, Chad, Austin, Adam

Step Grandchildren Kameron, Hunter, Jeremy

Special Friends Patricia Badman, Mike and Vickie Foust,

Chip and Miranda Ghent, Robert Nichols

And a host of family and friends that will mourn his passing.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Graveside Service: Family and Friends will meet at 12:15pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in funeral procession for a 1:00 PM graveside service at Leach Cemetery in Lake City, TN with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

