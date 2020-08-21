Friday, August 21, 2020 Update County Executive Ron Woody

Today is Friday, August 21st and this is a noon update. This update is based on Thursday afternoon’s numbers.

I recently got off of the Regional Mayor’s conference call regarding Covid-19. We tracked our individual county numbers, and reported what our Covid-19 issues are related to working with our State Health Officials, local community, businesses, and operating our government offices.

Most Mayors this morning were reporting similar numbers as Roane County in the aspect that it appears our positive reported cases have flattened or are declining.

Roane County has had single digit positives in 11 out of the last 20 reporting days of August.

The last ten (10) days we have had eight (8) days of single digits, and the two (2) days of double digits were each 14 reported positive. Yesterday, was eight (8) while reported testing of 249, which gives us another good number of 3.2% of those tested results were positives.

Another group of good numbers are no new hospitalizations and no new deaths. Hospitalizations are at 18 since March 1st, and we have had two (2) deaths.

More good numbers are we have tested almost 24% of the Roane County population with only one (1) percent of the population being positive.

Recovered cases are 358 with 207 active cases. Our recovered cases topped our active cases on August 11th. So, our current trend is good.

School is in session so let’s drive safe, buckle up, social distance, wear your facial covering/mask, and practice good health hygiene.

Good luck to all our High School football teams tonight!

God bless Roane County, our State, and our Nation!

