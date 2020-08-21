Judy Carson, Harriman, originally of Oak Ridge

Judy Ann Halsey Carson left this earth suddenly on August 20, 2020. She was 65 years old. She lived in Harriman for over a year and was from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Judy was a certified home health nurse for 28 years and helped many people during her career. She is United Methodist by denomination and a member of the Kingston United Methodist Church.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, James Halsey and Peggy Pannell Halsey. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Tom Carson; sons John Thomas (Shirley) Carson of Fontana, California; Joseph William Parson of Los Angeles; brother, William S. Halsey (Helene) of Karns, Tennessee; and grandchildren, Austin C. Carson, Kyler Z. Carson, Brylee Carson, Ryan Carson, Hector Navarro, Ashley Carson, and Matthew Carson.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Rd, Oak Ridge, Tn 37830. In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Kingston United Methodist Youth Building program, 212 W Church St, Kingston, TN 37763.

