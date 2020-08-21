Full report on Hit and Run on Blair Road; victim named

Brad Jones 36 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 261 Views

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by James Hamock, 30, of Harriman was driving south on Highway 327 (Blair Road) approaching the intersection of Poplar Creek Road.  A 2017 Honda CRV driven by a juvenile, who was 15, pulled out from Poplar Creek Road (east) into the path of the Explorer.  Hamock’s vehicle struck the CRV, which overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest in the southbound lane of State Highway 327.  The Explorer came to a final rest in the northbound lane of Blair Road.  Hamock then fled the scene and was located a short time later with the assistance of THP Helicopter Pilot, Sergeant Ryan Quinn and was arrested on scene. 

Hamock was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked or suspended license, accident involving injury or death.  He posted a $37,000 bond on Thursday and was released.

According to the report, Hamock was not wearing a seatbelt and indications were that he was using drugs or alcohol.  They were unable to obtain testing for alcohol or drugs.  Other charges are pending.

The passenger of the Honda CRV was killed in the accident.  Her name was Judy Carson, 64, of Harriman.  She was wearing a seatbelt but died from injuries sustained in the accident.  The juvenile driver also was wearing a seatbelt and did sustain injuries in the accident.  The report does indicate that they do have pending charges.

Mrs. Carson’s obituary can be found here.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State to host Welcome Week events August 24-27

By Bob Fowler Roane State staff writer The time-honored tradition of Welcome Back Week at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: