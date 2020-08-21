Full report on Hit and Run on Blair Road; victim named

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by James Hamock, 30, of Harriman was driving south on Highway 327 (Blair Road) approaching the intersection of Poplar Creek Road. A 2017 Honda CRV driven by a juvenile, who was 15, pulled out from Poplar Creek Road (east) into the path of the Explorer. Hamock’s vehicle struck the CRV, which overturned, coming to an uncontrolled final rest in the southbound lane of State Highway 327. The Explorer came to a final rest in the northbound lane of Blair Road. Hamock then fled the scene and was located a short time later with the assistance of THP Helicopter Pilot, Sergeant Ryan Quinn and was arrested on scene.

Hamock was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked or suspended license, accident involving injury or death. He posted a $37,000 bond on Thursday and was released.

According to the report, Hamock was not wearing a seatbelt and indications were that he was using drugs or alcohol. They were unable to obtain testing for alcohol or drugs. Other charges are pending.

The passenger of the Honda CRV was killed in the accident. Her name was Judy Carson, 64, of Harriman. She was wearing a seatbelt but died from injuries sustained in the accident. The juvenile driver also was wearing a seatbelt and did sustain injuries in the accident. The report does indicate that they do have pending charges.

Mrs. Carson’s obituary can be found here.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

