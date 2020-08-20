Suspect In Fatal Hit and Run in Blair Released

James Christopher Hamock, 30, of Harriman, who was arrested yesterday on charges of evading arrest, accident involving injury or death, driving on a revoked or suspended license, was released early this morning. Sources with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Hamock posted a $37,000 bond around 1am and was released.

Hamock is accused of being in an accident on Blair Road which killed one person (still waiting on the police report and for the victim to be named). Reports are that Hamock removed his license plate and fled the scene on foot. He was later apprehended in the Dyllis Community and charged.

We will bring you more information as we learn more.

