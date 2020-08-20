Glenn Roy Haste Jr, Oak Ridge

Glenn Roy Haste, Jr, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Glenn was born in 1934, outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He graduated from Albuquerque High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Glenn was a resident of Oak Ridge for 63 years, raising his family here and working for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in the Thermonuclear Division as a Plasma Physicist. He was a longtime member of the congregation at First United Methodist Church, a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader, an enthusiastic bridge player, and a devotee of the works of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Glenn is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Bettye.

He is survived by his three sons: Robert, and wife Jenny, of Germantown, Tennessee; Mark, and wife Shawna, of Oak Ridge; and Dale, of Oak Ridge. He was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements are trusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

