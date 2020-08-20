Raymond Russell, Rockwood

Mr. Raymond Russell, age 83 of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. Raymond was a Tennessee National Guard Veteran and was in the Rockwood Masonic Lodge #403, F & AM. He was of the Alhambra Shriner of Chattanooga and the Scottish Rites of Knoxville. Raymond was a former Volunteer fireman, assistant Fire Chief, and Rockwood City Councilman. He retired from Pruett’s Food Town as a Store Manager for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas l. and Fanny Russell, Brothers; Morgan, Fred, Clifford (Dude), Bill, and James Russell, Sisters; Cynthia Haun and Marie Henderson.

Survivors Include:

Wife of 59 years:    Mildred fuller Russell of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter:                Regina Russell Tipton of Rockwood, TN.

2 Granddaughters: Nicole “Russell Galloway (Kiril) of Kingston, TN.

                                    Brooke Tipton of Rockwood, TN.

3 Great-Grandchildren: Aubrie Galloway, Keoni Galloway, Kasen Galloway all of Kingston, TN.

Brother: Ray Russell (Jonnie) of Rockwood, TN.

Host of Nieces and Nephew

Sister-in-law: Nellie Russell

The family will receive friends Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. The Masonic service will be at 8:00 pm with Rockwood Masonic Lodge #403 F & AM. and the funeral service to follow with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Oak Grove Cemetery at 11:00 am. with full Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Raymond Russell.

