Barbara Cunningham Williams, Clinton

Barbara Cunningham Williams, age 80 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born in Clinton, TN to the late Alexander and Bertha Marie Brittle Cunningham. Barbara was a member of Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church and retired from Hoskins Drug Store after working there for 17 years.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by, Husband, Charlie Williams and Sister, Nancy Cunningham.

Survived by:

Sons………………………Bobby Cunningham

David Cunningham wife Phyllis

Sister……………………..Joan Smith husband Roy

Brother…………………Larry Cunningham

Grandchildren………Kayla Dawn Cunningham, Mathew Cunningham and Cheyann Chandler

Great-grandchildren…..Kenzlee Nix and Cooper Nix

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Barbara’s interment will be held at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00PM.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

