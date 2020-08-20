OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT INCREASES IMPAIRED-DRIVING ENFORCEMENT

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 52 Views

(Oak Ridge, Tenn.) – The Oak Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.

This year the Oak Ridge Police Department will be increasing patrols in the City of Oak Ridge throughout this time period in an effort to spot impaired drivers in our area.

“Drug and drunk driving is a plague on our society.  The Oak Ridge Police Department takes a strong stance in combating this criminal activity,” said ORPD Sergeant and Tennessee Highway Safety Office Network Coordinator Matthew Johnston.  “As we participate in this statewide safety campaign, drivers can expect to see more officers and more traffic stops all across Oak Ridge.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities this year.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his/her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support Oak Ridge Police Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It campaign. For more information about the THSO, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

RCSO Warns of Social Security Scam

A familiar scam to many people in East Tennessee has made its way in to …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: