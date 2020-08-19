Juvenile arrested on Webster Road in Harriman Tuesday following disturbance and setting house on fire

A 12-year-old boy according to Sheriff Jack Stockton, was arrested for allegedly starting a fire on Webster Road just north of the city of Harriman around 5:15 yesterday afternoon. The Sheriff Jack Stockton told us via text message that the boy set the couch on fire in the home, brandished himself with an axe and waited on his parents to come home.

When deputies arrived he fled on foot into the nearby woods and when he was approached by the deputy, he swung the axe at him but was then taken into custody. No other details were given at this time Fire Department officials put the fire out rather quickly no injuries were reported.

