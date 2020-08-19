Kingston Police Warn of Person Impersonating a Police Officer

The Kingston Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of a person pretending to be a police officer pulling someone over in the middle of the night.

Officials said the person is possibly driving a dark SUV with a single blue light on the dash that he turned off when the victim pulled over.

The subject in question is possibly driving a dark SUV with a single blue dash light on the dash. Once he had the victim pulled over the subject turned the blue dash light off. Subject was not wearing a uniform, no badge, and no department patch. Subject had a clean shave and is 5’8 to 5’9 tall. This took place in the middle of the night.

At any time you are being pulled over at night and you feel like it may not be a actual Police Officer we encourage you to do the following.

1- Pull into a well lit area.

2- Pull into a place where people are present or business that may have cameras.

3- At any time you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is not a Police Officer, call 911.

