Breaking News: Fatality in Blair Community

Update (4:12pm): We have confirmed with Sheriff Jack Stockton that this was indeed a hit and run accident. A witness in the vehicle identified a male subject. They were able to locate him and arrest him. There are no names being given at this time. We will update you as soon as we have more details.

Update (4:01pm): There are unconfirmed reports that this was a hit and run and a suspect was apprehended in the Dyllis Area. We are working to confirm these reports.

Blair Road near Wright Road is closed or down to 1-lane of traffic for now as of 2pm following a fatal accident.

A single-vehicle accident rollover occurred near the intersection of Poplar Creek Road and Blair Road around 1pm this afternoon. The accident involved a fatality of a female, age and name are unknown at this time, who was found unresponsive inside of the vehicle which had left the roadway and rolled over.

Blair Volunteer Fire officials, THP, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies, Rescue Squad and Hazmat all responded, as well as an Anderson County ambulance. The investigation as to what happened is continuing. We will of course have more on this tomorrow as soon as the report is finished by the THP. Blair Road at Poplar Creek was reduced to one lane travel for a Time.

