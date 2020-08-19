Breaking News: Fatality in Blair Community

Brad Jones 10 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2,842 Views

Update (4:12pm): We have confirmed with Sheriff Jack Stockton that this was indeed a hit and run accident. A witness in the vehicle identified a male subject. They were able to locate him and arrest him. There are no names being given at this time. We will update you as soon as we have more details.

Update (4:01pm): There are unconfirmed reports that this was a hit and run and a suspect was apprehended in the Dyllis Area. We are working to confirm these reports.

Blair Road near Wright Road is closed or down to 1-lane of traffic for now as of 2pm following a fatal accident.

A single-vehicle accident rollover occurred near the intersection of Poplar Creek Road and Blair Road around 1pm this afternoon. The accident involved a fatality of a female, age and name are unknown at this time, who was found unresponsive inside of the vehicle which had left the roadway and rolled over.

Blair Volunteer Fire officials, THP, Roane County Sheriff’s Deputies, Rescue Squad and Hazmat all responded, as well as an Anderson County ambulance. The investigation as to what happened is continuing. We will of course have more on this tomorrow as soon as the report is finished by the THP. Blair Road at Poplar Creek was reduced to one lane travel for a Time.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge leaves the Senior “My Ride” Program

Since April, Oak Ridge has no longer participated nor given rides in the Senior “My …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: