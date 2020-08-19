Randal Wade Johnson, Harriman

Randal Wade Johnson, age 63 of Harriman, passed away at his home on August 18, 2020.

He was born on June 3, 1957 on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. His family moved from Florida to Oliver Springs in 1969. Randal was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School, Class of 1975 and was an avid sports fan. He took pride in working in his garden, tending to his yard, and wood working. Randal worked 40 years in the printing industry and was a member of Believers Outreach, Knoxville. Most importantly, his family will remember him for the great man that he was and how deeply he loved them.

Survivors include his loving wife and longtime companion of many years, Kathy Johnson; mother, Dorothy Virginia Johnson; daughters, Kelly Johnson and husband Jordan Vest, Katie Burchfield and husband Michael; granddaughter, Karlee Johnson; step-son, Curtis Moore; step-daughter, Donna Gilmore; step-grandchildren, Caryn Moore, Mylaah Chatman and King Clemons; brother, Greg Johnson and wife Irene; sister, Tina Ruffner and husband Darrell; a host of other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the American Legion Post 112, 1123 Lookout Ave, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Randal’s nephew, Charles Johnson will be officiating the service. Visitors may bring a covered dish for a potluck style meal and fellowship with the family. Please respect the Johnson family and their request to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family. www.sharpfh.com.

