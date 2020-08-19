Frankie Smith, Rockwood

Frankie Smith, age 72 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 17th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on April 10th, 1948 in Kingston, TN. He loved to farm, tend to his horses, and he loved to go on wagon trains with his buddies.

He is preceded in death by his father: Arthur Smith; Mother: Willie Jean Harvey; Brother: Gene Smith; Sisters: Barbara Wycoff, Tammy Young.

He is survived by:

Wife: Trudy Smith

Sons: Scotty Smith (Kim)

Michael Smith

Grandchildren: Peyton Robinette, Colton Robinette, Sydney Smith, Maddie Smith, Freddy Poffenburger (Leann), Katherine Poffenburger (Robbie), Dezi Webb (Tom)

Brothers: Paul Smith (Wilma)

Billy Smith (Debra)

Sister: Jackie Harvey Morton (Chip)

Brother and sister in laws: Sammy & Betty Jones

Harold & Barbara Nelson

Helen Francis

Wayne & Shirley Bullard

George & Joy Nelson

Joan & James Leffew

Aunt: Betty McCarrol

Special Cousins: Jared Hall

Jimmy McCarrol

His beloved dog Fletcher and his horse, Chase

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20th, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 8:00 with Rev. Wayne Nelson and Rev. Bud Strader officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Friday at 11:00 am in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Frankie Smith.

