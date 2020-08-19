Peggy Martin, Clinton

Peggy Martin, age 83 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center. Throughout her life, Peggy enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and needlepoint. She was born February 17, 1937 in Harriman, Tennessee to the late John & Leora May Hicks. In addition to her parents Peggy is also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Martin; son, Terry VanHuss; brothers, Edward, Ray, Tommy, Paul, and Gary Hicks.

She is survived by:

Sons, David VanHuss & wife Elena of FL, Tom VanHuss & wife Kathy of KY, Mike Martin & wife Doris of TN, & Ron Martin & wife Kara of FL; daughters, Teresa Helveston & husband Larry & Tina Hodges & husband Donny of FL; brothers, John Hicks & wife Paula of NM, & Jim Hicks & wife Wendy of VA; sisters, Jeanne Rowe of VA, Billie Finley & husband Jim of NC, Linda Reynold of TN; grandsons, Mark, Jeffrey, Chris, Dustin, Sean, Ryan, & Bryan; granddaughters, Jessica Rose, Melissa, Kelly, Jessica Cheyenne, Michelle, Amy, & Lindsey; 23 great grandchildren; special friend, Irene VanHuss; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Doug Johnson and Douglas Shelton officiating. Peggy’s graveside will be private at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

