Tennessee Medieval Faire Cancelled Due to Pandemic

Brad Jones News

The award-winning Tennessee Medieval Faire has been cancelled for 2020 due to the global pandemic. The rescheduled show dates were to be October 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 in Harriman.

“With the Covid-19 on the rise in Tennessee, the state guidelines were very clear to discourage large community events to keep people safe. It was a difficult decision for us to cancel the show because we have been working for months on it, and people look forward to our events each year. But ultimately, our decision was based on safety,” said Barrie Paulson, VP-Manager and Entertainment Director.

The festival producers, Lars and Barrie Paulson of Darkhorse Entertainment, LLC, hope to continue hosting their annual Tennessee Medieval Faire and Tennessee Pirate Fest in the spring and fall of 2021. These events are family-friendly outdoor interactive costumed themed festivals with the slogans “Live the Age of Chivalry” and “Get Yer Pirate On.” The festivals have numerous professional stage shows, street characters, crafts, food, games and activities.

The Paulson’s would like to thank the participants, patrons, and community members for their support. In 2019, the Tennessee Medieval Faire received an Excellence in Tourism Award for Best Annual Festival by the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. In 2020, the Tennessee Medieval Faire received the Readers’ Choice Award for Best Festival in Roane County by readers of the Roane County News.

For festival updates, please visit their website www.TMFaire.com or like and follow them on Facebook www.facebook.com/tennesseemedievalfaire and https://www.facebook.com/Tennesseepiratefest/

