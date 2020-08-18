Elaine Venable Schultz, Oak Ridge

Elaine Venable Schultz, age 72 of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center.

She was born September 22, 1947 in Rome, Georgia, the daughter of Troy Walter Venable and Evelyn Mardine Venable.

Elaine worked for 17 years with Oak Ridge Chrysler as a title clerk. Before her health began to decline, she loved traveling.

She is survived by son, Steven Dean Schultz of Harriman;

sisters, Marie Williams, Linda Wilson and Ann Stanton, all of Oak Ridge; 2 grandchildren, Aaron James Schultz and Jessica Lynn Schultz, of Chattanooga; nephew, Connor Wilson of Oak Ridge and many, many friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 5 – 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 am at Weatherford Mortuary with Rev. Vernon Sansom officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.



Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



