Mary Ann Manning, Oak Ridge

Mary Ann Manning, age 94, of Oak Ridge, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Groves of Oak Ridge where she was a resident.

She was born February 11, 1926 in Greenville, SC, the daughter of Marvin Edward Bullard and Gertrudee Arelene Fisher Bullard. Mrs. Manning was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She developed many friends at the Groves and enjoyed participating in the activities there. She dearly loved her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Frank Manning in 2002.

She is survived by her son, Michael Edward Manning and daughter-in-law Sandra, and daughter Mary Frances Manning, all of Oak Ridge; 6 grandchildren, Ryan Manning and fiancé Sarah Hyde of Tallahassee, FL Corey Manning of Dallas, TX, Niki Girdner and husband Bill of Windsor, MO, Lora Lynch and husband Rusty of Chattanooga, Jennifer Bateson and husband Brian of Tellico Village and Melissa Chase of Oak Ridge. 9 great-grandchildren; Natalie, Lora Jo and Sara Collins, Zachary, Evan and Harper Lynch, Micayla Hill, Allyson and Caden Chase and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many very dear friends at The Groves.

The family will have a private graveside at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

Memorials can be made to Beech Park Baptist Church Building Fund.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements and an on-line guest book is available at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

