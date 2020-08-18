Roane schools reopen Wednesday

Roane County Schools will not mandate the wearing of masks inside school buildings, but the school system is recommending that students and staff wear masks. The school system is also asking all students who ride the school bus to wear a mask while on board.

The school system will also encourage students and employees alike to wear masks in common areas inside school buildings, such as hallways and restrooms, and at those times when social distancing cannot be maintained.

The school system encourages students and employees to bring their own masks, but the district will have masks available for students and staff who need them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

