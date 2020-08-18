Willard “Willie” Ralph Shelton Jr, Powell

Willard Ralph Shelton Jr., better known as “Willie” of Powell, TN passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Willie played football with Carson Newman College. He loved NASCAR and any kind of racing. Willie sponsored Lenoir City Elementary School’s stop, drop and roll program, also the Claxton and Clinton Optimist Clubs. He was a big supporter of the Kerbela Temple Lenoir City Chapter. Willie was an Eagle Scout leader with Claxton, Clinton and Lake City groups. He enjoyed camping and boating. Willie was the owner of A-Plus Paint and Body Shop in Lenoir City, TN.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents, Willard Sr. and Earleen Shelton.

He is survived by the love of his life, best friend and soul mate, Cindy Shelton of Powell, TN; stepson, Zachary Murray of Clinton, TN; stepdaughter, Amber Renee Scott of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Kathy Nogradi and husband Scott of Clinton, TN, and Dianna Eldridge of Clinton, TN; nieces, Molly and Harliegh; nephews, Paul, James, and Will; and a host of friends.

Willie’s family will receive his friends from 5:00pm – 8:00pm with his funeral service to follow at 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. His interment will be at 10:00am on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

