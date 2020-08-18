Sue Nelson, Marietta, Georgia (formerly of Rockwood)

Sue Nelson was born November 2, 1932, in Rockwood, Tennessee, to Wallace and Kate McClendon Butler. She was the seventh of fourteen brothers and sisters. Sue grew up in Rockwood and attended Rockwood High School where she met her life-long love, LD. They married in 1952 and lived in a loving partnership for 63 years. Sue and LD began married life in Jacksonville, Florida, where LD served in the Navy.

After service, they returned home to Rockwood. Sue then worked in retail and banking for 39 years, retiring in 1991. Sue had varied interests in life and was an excellent cook, word puzzle master, board game lover, and music aficionado with tastes ranging from Gospel to Country to Contemporary. Most of all, she adored and was deeply supportive of her beloved grandsons. Sue brought joy to many and was never without a kind word to all. Sue was a woman of profound faith and loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. She was a long-time member of Eureka Baptist Church in Rockwood, serving the Church in various roles: Bible/class teacher, nursery duties, and choir member.

Sue lived the past 7 years in Marietta, Georgia, to be close to Rex (son) and his family. Sue positively touched many lives in Marietta just as in Rockwood. She will be missed by the residents and staff of Greenwood Gardens Senior Living facility.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband LD; and siblings Clarence, Edward, Edna, Billie, Robert, Lois Nan, Harold, Harris, Howard, David, and Louise.

Survivors include Rex (Viki), grandsons Patrick, Andrew, William, and Michael; siblings Marie and Jerry along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood, TN. with Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1510 Eureka Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Carolyn sue (Butler) Nelson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

